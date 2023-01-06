Failed flight: London Royal Ravens player steps back from competitive

One of the newest members of the London Royal Ravens, Paul “PaulEhx” Avila, has announced he is stepping away from competitive.

After rumors that London would be swapping PaulEhx for substitute player Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, PaulEhx himself confirmed the swap early and appeared to be upset about the situation. The former New York Subliner started out doing well in the first stage of the season until the week leading up to the Stage One Major. London went on to lose their qualifiers and was not one of the eight teams to make the playoff stage.

taking a step back



Read: https://t.co/aGQv8yyY06 — Paul (@PaulEhx_) January 6, 2023

With only Challengers to play in, PaulEhx has decided to take a step back from competing and social media. In a TwitLonger, PaulEhx talked about needing time to find his footing. He says he won’t return to competing until he feels he can be the best person and teammate.

“Hey guys I wanted to let you all know I need some time to find my footing in life again if I want to progress,” PaulEhx explained. “This is me stepping away from social media and from competing until I feel that I am the best person and teammate I possibly can be.

“I am still a part of London as their substitute, and I have their back like I know they have mine,” he continued. “They have been nothing but supportive of me in this situation. Thank you to everyone who supports me. I hope you will continue to support me through my journey. I’ll be back better than ever.”

For the time being, PaulEhx will remain as the substitute player for the London Royal Ravens. Unlike most substitutes, he will not be competing in Challengers.