Everyone’s favorite tiny CoD battlefield is back for its 9th series appearance

One of Call of Duty’s most renowned maps, Shipment, is returning to Modern Warfare 3, alongside a raft of other close-encounter arenas.

Known as one of the most intense experiences a CoD gamer can endure, Shipment will arrive in Season One of MW3, the Sledgehammer Games developers confirmed today. Alongside this addition, players will get to test out five other maps for the upcoming two-on-two game mode reminiscent of Warzone’s Gulag battlegrounds.

Players will likely be familiar with four other maps from the new selection, following confirmation from the developers on Reddit today. These four arenas will be “Carry-Forward” maps from Modern Warfare 2. Gamers will also get to test out MW3’s new map Training Facility, which launches at the beginning of the season.

Shipment’s arrival in MW3 should come as no surprise for long-time CoD fans. The rainy and container-filled map has been a part of almost half the mainline CoD titles throughout its history, and it’s continuing the tradition with MW3. This also follows the returning map strategy Activision has implemented for this installment of the long-standing franchise. So far, the bulk of MW3’s 20-map list is returning areas from CoD’s past.

Maps like Favela, Afgan, and Highrise have blessed the next generation of CoD players, and Shipment is set to join the party. However, its leaks showcasing its current state might be an issue for some gamers. Players have openly critiqued the lack of changes to the over-a-decade-old map—a situation first spotted by CharlieIntel—across social media this week. Gamers questioned whether “anything was actually new” in the latest CoD title, with Shipment the latest shining example to the community of how nothing had changed from game to game.

We’ll have to wait until Shipment arrives in MW3 to see if anything has been tweaked. Players hoping for a simple change of color on Shipment may have to wait until the next CoD title though.