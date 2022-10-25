Every celebrity cameo in the Modern Warfare 2 ‘Squad Up’ commercial

Can't wait to see Pete Davidson on the battlefield.

Call of Duty usually creates a captivating video filled with celebrities getting blown up or charging into a battlefield with every release of a new CoD title. This year is no different, with Activision providing fans with a star-studded cast in their “Squad Up” video, leaving fans trying to spot each and every celebrity in the trailer.

Modern Warfare 2’s trailer has these celebs driving, goofing off, and overall delivering the hype for the newest iteration of the Call of Duty franchise.

But can you spot them all? Don’t worry, we’ve spent hours of our waking lives we’ll never get back searching through the CoD video to spot each noteworthy celebrity.

Who has a cameo in the MWII Squad Up trailer?

Bukayo Saka

David Long Jr

FaZe Booya

FaZe Jsmooth

FaZe Santana

FaZe Swagg

Gotaga

Jalen Ramsey

Kane Brown

Lando Norris

Lil Baby

Nicki Minaj

Pete Davidson

Squeezie

Try to see if you can spot them all next time you watch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had its campaign drop 8 days before the multiplayer. The staggered release will see the multiplayer drop on Oct. 28, with fans gearing up, ready to go head-to-head with non-AI players.

The multiplayer release will add Spec Ops, which is sure to provide fans a bunch of co-op gameplay to sit atop the mountains of variety in the multiplayer title.