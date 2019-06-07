eUnited completes perfect CWL Pro League split with win over Heretics

Although they fell just a bit short at CWL London last month, eUnited may have proven to be the best Call of Duty team in the world over the last two weeks in the CWL Pro League.

With a victory over 100 Thieves earlier in the week, eUnited avenged their CWL London grand finals loss. But they would need a win over third-place Heretics today to complete a 7-0 split in the league, something only OpTic Gaming has accomplished this season. And while Heretics had looked shaky at times during this split, they had proven to be a team capable of winning against any opponent.

Neither team was able to get out to a comfortable lead in the opening game, Frequency Hardpoint, but eUnited prevailed in the end to take the map by 19 points. Heretics fired back with a nailbiting Gridlock Search and Destroy victory, however, to tie the series up.

Control has been a solid game mode for eUnited lately, and they continued to thrive in the mode in a 3-1 win on Frequency. Similarly to the first Hardpoint, though, the teams couldn’t find much separation, but it was Heretics who won this time.

Unlike the rest of the series, eUnited controlled the final Search and Destroy on Frequency to win a commanding 6-2 game and their seventh series of this two-week split. The win marks eUnited’s 15th of the season, and the loss is Heretics’ eighth.

In the other matches today, 100 Thieves swept Splyce, while Denial Esports and Elevate prevailed in five-game series against Enigma6 and Team Envy, respectively.

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 15-3 (49-28)

2) 100 Thieves: 14-4 (46-19)

3) Team Heretics: 10-8 (38-38)

4) Splyce: 9-9 (38-35)

5) Elevate: 7-11 (35-42)

6) Team Envy: 7-11 (35-40)

7) Denial Esports: 6-12 (31-46)

8) Enigma6: 5-13 (32-45)

With Division B’s two-week split finished, the teams will turn their attention to CWL Anaheim, which begins on June 14 and features a $325,000 prize pool.