Envy Gaming partners with Jack Link to host $150,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Invitational series

An action-packed series of events is about to begin.

Envy Gaming, the organization that owns and operates the 2020 Call of Duty League champions Dallas Empire, is partnering with protein snack brand Jack Links to host a $150,000 Warzone Invitational series.

The series will feature three major tournaments, two Pro-Am tournaments, and separate bracket challenges starting on Dec. 18 and running into 2021.

The @JackLinks Warzone Invitational

\ Introducing: The Final 8 Captains //



Friday, Dec 18th 12pm CT

16 Duos, 1 Champion.

$30,000 up for grabs.https://t.co/Hhm9wrK3x0 pic.twitter.com/O6UFeZLTqh — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) December 10, 2020

Each of the three major tournaments will feature a $30,000 prize pool, with hopes of attracting top players from the CDL, streamers, content creators, professional athletes, celebrities, and more. Captains for the first event include Crimsix, Shotzzy, BobbyPoff, FRozone, HusKerrs, Jukeyz, LEGIQN, Rated, SebasBeron, Swagg, Team Summertime, TeePee, Tommey, Vikkstar, Warsz, and ZLaner.

“This series of events is a major testament to the creativity that can be found in gaming and esports sponsorships,” Envy’s VP of sales and marketing Shay Butler said. “Envy and the Dallas Empire are able to incorporate pro players and top gaming talent from our professional teams, Jack Link’s is helping extend their marketing and promotion around Call of Duty through these five events, and Activision is giving real engagement and bonus opportunities to the fans and customers of Jack Link’s. Everyone wins, and we love that.”

This is part of an extended partnership between Jack Links and the CoD franchise, with certain products offering Double XP for Black Ops: Cold War.

Pro-Am events featuring streamers, celebrities, and athletes pairing up to compete will take place between every major tournament. More details about these Pro-Ams will be shared in the coming weeks.

Each event will also have a Fan Bracket Challenge with a $5,000 prize pool for each tournament. Those brackets will feature fans predicting matchups and how deep each team will progress in their brackets. Points will be awarded for correct predictions, with the fan with the most points at the end of each tournament wins.

The first Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational will be streamed live on Dec. 18 to Team Envy’s Twitch channel.