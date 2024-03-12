Dr Disrespect thinks ‘terrible’ Call of Duty has stopped even trying produce good games

Dr Disrespect criticizing Call of Duty is nothing new, but the streamer may have reached his breaking point with the series.

Recommended Videos

Warzone is part of Dr Disrespect’s regular rotation of games to play on stream. Despite that, the Two-Time made an emphatic statement tearing CoD apart. “Did Call of Duty give up on itself? It’s so terrible,” Dr Disrespect said in a post today.

Dr Disrespect is disgusted by CoD. Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

Without context, it’s almost impossible to guess what’s grinding Doc’s gears, but the statement coincidentally comes right after Season Two Reloaded started. Battle Royale Vondel, weapon balancing, and a few new equipment items were the only significant additions in the mid-season update.

Doc’s comment also comes right on the heels of community members growing increasingly frustrated with hackers in Warzone and MW3. On March 6, The devs claimed to share community frustrations about a rise in cheating reports and introduced several upgrades to the RICOCHET anti-cheat. Even though the devs cracked down on flying vehicles and third-party hardware, some players prefer banning cheaters over mitigation tactics. Whatever the case may be, other users share a similar sentiment to Dr Disrespect.

“The game people once loved has been ruined by people who only care about the cash in their pocket. They don’t care about the community anymore,” one player claimed.

Content creator Jake Lucky pointed the blame back onto players for being a part of the issue. “People complain every year but keep buying every year and keep playing,” Lucky said. “CoD always wins until that changes,” .

CoD players knew precisely what Doc was talking about without needing to elaborate and agree. Warzone community members demand more from the devs if they expect users to come back every day for more, in light of all the previously mentioned issues.