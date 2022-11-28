Dr Disrespect whacked with Warzone 2 ban and he thinks its because devs are ‘out to get him’

Tensions between Dr Disrespect and Warzone 2 devs are at an all-time high after the YouTube star accused them of banning him for seven days simply to make an example out of him.

The ban happened due to a heated exchange he had with other Warzone 2 players on proximity chat, which he felt was a very ‘soft’ reason.

“​​I should probably chill on this account, champs. I mean, with the proximity chat. This is not even my account,” the two-time said midway through a recent stream. “They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use, believe it or not, so we’re playing on an alternate one.

Doc admitted it wasn’t a “big deal.” It was only set to last seven days, and he was still able to stream CoD on the other account.

Still, he was livid that it happened at all. “It was an exchange! It was a mutual exchange against other people that were doing this,” the peeved YouTuber declared.

Image via Activision

The veteran streamer put on his tin foil hat and accused the Warzone devs of having an ulterior motive—the need to “make an example” out of him.

“I wasn’t gonna say anything really because I don’t really care. It was probably for spam, but I mean, was it?” he said. “You know, was it really? It was really gentle, you know. Was it really?”

Doc said he’s seen other players do much worse and thought it was odd the battle royale ban happened right before he was set to compete in the OpTic Texas Warzone 2 tournament for $100,000.

“You’re going to ban me right before a $100,000 tournament for seven days over a fucking clip. That is just… it’s insane!” Dr Disrespect soon added.

It didn’t stop Dr Disrespect from participating in the tournament. He used the other account and wound up finishing third in the CoD creator bracket. So, it seems like he shrugged it off like water off a duck’s back.

The ban has also lapsed now, too. He received it several days prior to his Nov. 23 stream, so it’s likely back to business as usual for the two-time.

The only difference is the Doc might have to bite his tongue on the mic.