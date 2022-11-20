Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has only been out for less than a week, but it’s already time to begin awarding money in tournaments featuring some top content creators.

The biggest name in CoD, OpTic Gaming, will be hosting a tournament this week. The OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 Creator Tournament is set to kick off a long history of Warzone 2 events, and it’s bringing some really big names along with it to help begin the festivities.

The biggest names in gaming. TWO DAYS ‘til the @OpTicTexas Warzone $100k Tourney



See y’all Monday & Tuesday #GreenWall pic.twitter.com/jA2jlhrVwG — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTic) November 19, 2022

The event will be a two-vs-two kill race, meaning two teams of two will group up and drop into quads on Al Mazrah. The team that racks up the most kills in each game will be victorious, but the bracket is double elimination, meaning everyone will get two chances to advance.

Here’s the full list of confirmed duos in the event:

DrDisrespect and CouRageJD

NoahJ456 and Typical Gamer

DrLupo and Lvndmark

Vikkstar123 and BennyCentral

Symfuhny and Nadeshot

Daltoosh and Cloakzy

YourRage and Futives

Smixie and Kalei

Here’s how to tune in for the first-ever big-money tournament in Warzone 2.

How to watch OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100K tournament

Image via OpTic Gaming

The event begins on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2pm CT. The main channel for the tournament will be the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, where hosts will be running different perspectives and commentating over the gameplay.

The individual players will be streaming their perspectives, too, and all of them can be found live during the event in the Warzone 2 Twitch directory or YouTube directory. Simply browse within those to find the channel you wish to spectate.

The tournament will be taking place over two days, so get ready to grab some Mountain Dew for double XP and tune in to see some top tier content creators dropping in, raging, and taking home some big cash in Warzone 2.