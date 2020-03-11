Dr Disrespect appreciates map design for Call of Duty: Warzone

Following the release of Call of Duty: Warzone yesterday, numerous streamers have been spending a decent chunk of time testing out Activision’s new battle royale mode. And as you might expect, content creators are already starting to throw their opinions at the masses.

Leading an opinionated charge of his own, Dr Disrespect, who worked as a level designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, said that he was impressed by the way the Warzone map feels.

“As you guys know, I like analyzing level design and spatial design, world design,” Doc said. “It’s actually a very interesting space to fight in. Because if you’ll notice, and you will notice, when we’re at the airport or we’re near the stadium… the world scale actually feels pretty good. It feels like I’m running around in a bigger space.”

Dr Disrespect admitted that he was involved in playtesting the game, and for full disclosure, he’s also a Call of Duty partner.

The Two-Time compared some of the map design elements to Escape from Tarkov, the recently popularized game that he spent a significant amount of time playing during the Twitch loot drop event that happened at the beginning of 2020.

“You can tell when you’re in a certain area,” Dr Disrespect said. “That’s one thing that stuck out to me in the playtest is that you know you’re at the airport. It’s not like buildings right into an airport right into the stadium into a mountain behind it. Everything is spaced out nicely.”