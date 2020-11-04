Download sizes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is notorious for its large download size that increased with almost every update or patch. And Call of Duty fans can expect another large download size for Black Ops Cold War since Treyarch released the official download sizes for each platform today.

All downloads for Cold War are almost 100 GB and will take up a significant amount of memory on all platforms. PlayStation 4 players can expect a 95 GB download, while PlayStation 5 players will have a download size of 133 GB. Xbox One players will have a 93 GB download and Xbox Series X and S users will have a 136 GB download. Console players will have the option to choose to uninstall specific portions of the game, such as the Campaign or Zombies mode.

Get ready for launch.



Here's the intel you need to know before the launch of #BlackOpsColdWar. https://t.co/bPrIhxKbmK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 4, 2020

PC players will have a download size of 125 GB for the full game on ultra graphics. They also have the option to only download the multiplayer portion at 35 GB or the full game without ultra graphics for 125 GB.

Fans will be able to preload Cold War on all platforms in preparation for the game’s release on Nov. 13. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to preload the game on Nov. 5 at 8pm CT. PC players can preload the game on Nov. 10 at 9am CT. Pre-loading will be available on next-gen consoles on their respective launch dates.

Call of Duty players will likely see the game’s file size increase over time as more updates and patches are released in Cold War.