Double XP weekend starts tomorrow in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The double XP event is a countdown to the release of season one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are getting another round of double XP in celebration of the upcoming release of season one. The double XP goes live tomorrow at 12pm CT.

Season one of Black Ops Cold War is introducing a lot of new content, such as multiplayer maps, game modes, and weapons. Players will also have access to three new operators when the season launches and a new Warzone map called Rebirth Island. Other exciting content will be released throughout the season and will keep the game fresh for players.

Starting tomorrow at 10AM PT, get 2XP and 2WXP in #BlackOpsColdWar as we count down to Season One! pic.twitter.com/3KQ0GosPYU — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 11, 2020

Zombies players can also expect a new Cranked game mode and a limited-time seasonal mode called Jingle Hells.

To celebrate the release of one of the biggest seasons in Call of Duty history, Treyarch is adding another round of double XP for players to enjoy. The previous double XP period gave players plenty of time to level up their weapons and rank quickly, and players will have another opportunity to grind this weekend.

Nuketown 24/7 was also recently added back to Cold War and players can grind the small map to accumulate tons of XP quickly. Nuketown ‘84 will also feature a unique winter makeover just in time for the holiday season.

The double XP and weapon XP begins tomorrow at 12pm CT and ends on Dec. 15 at 1pm CT. Make sure to log in and take advantage of the double XP while you can.