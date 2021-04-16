‘Triple double XP’ now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP are now live in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for the final weekend of season two.

The "triple double XP" will help players finish out their battle pass and progression for the current season before season three begins next week in both games.

NOW LIVE through 10AM PT Monday:



• Double XP

• Double Weapon XP

• Double Battle Pass XP



Season Three awaits. pic.twitter.com/i46Tj7yAWk — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 16, 2021

Activision has been teasing big happenings in Warzone over the past few weeks while the zombie threat has pushed further and further into Verdansk. A recent glitch showed missiles launching and landing on the battle royale map, potentially teasing an end to the current map as players have come to know it.

And now, the zombie contamination is spreading and changing the map. Areas on the southeast side of the map are now contaminated and players die if they stay in the area too long. This could lead to the map being left unsalvageable, leaving a bombing as the only option.

Earlier in the week, Call of Duty posted a teaser on Twitter pointing to an event on April 21, saying that "the end is near." Verdansk, as we know it, could be gone for good or changed in big ways.

Season three is scheduled to begin next Thursday, April 22. The new content will likely include new operators, maps, and weapons in Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone could be getting a new map entirely.