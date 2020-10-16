Double XP, double weapon XP now live in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta

Treyarch has activated double XP and double weapon XP for the final days of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s crossplay beta.

The beta opens up to all players on all platforms tomorrow, but it’s now live for all PS4 players and players who have pre-ordered on PC and Xbox.

No slowing up.



Double XP and Double Weapon XP is now live in the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta. pic.twitter.com/YaIJcbOP4h — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 16, 2020

The beta’s new level cap of 40, starting tomorrow, should be easily accessible for most players now. Reaching the cap will unlock all of the weapons, perks, and equipment available in the beta.

Double weapon XP will help players unlock attachments on their favorite guns, too. This is especially helpful for anyone who wants to know which weapon they should focus on when the full game releases.

The beta ends sometime in the early hours on Monday, Oct. 19. From now until then, there’s a small offering of what the full game will entail, including new modes like VIP Escort and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hits PC, current-gen consoles, and next-gen consoles on Nov. 13.