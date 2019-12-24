Double XP and double tier earn rate now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans looking to get some playtime during the holidays are in luck. Double XP is now live.

Infinity Ward announced the event in a blog post on the Activision website yesterday. Players will earn double XP and a double Battle Pass tier earn rate from now until Dec. 27.

Image via Activision

“In celebration of the Holidays, global Double XP and Double Tier earn rate will be active on December 24 at [12pm CT],” Infinity Ward said. “Raise your rank and accelerate your tier progression during this event until December 27 at [12pm CT].”

And if three days aren’t enough, Infinity Ward will provide a tier sale for fans looking for even more Battle Pass levels.

Increasing the tier earn rate is a smart move by Infinity Ward. The developer has faced some criticism for the alleged snail-like pace of the Battle Pass level system.

A quick “Battle Pass” search on the Modern Warfare subreddit will yield a divided community. Some fans feel that the “average player” will struggle to complete the Battle Pass because of how time-consuming it is. Others believe the system is fair since it takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to level up a tier.

But no matter which side of the fence you fall on, all fans can agree that the double XP will be greatly appreciated.