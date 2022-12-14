Your kills will count for nothing, at least for now.

If you were looking forward to seeing your Warzone 2 stats this season then we have bad news for you. Activision today announced the previously announced Combat Record won’t be coming during Season 01.

Last week the latest updates suggested Combat Records would become available during Season 01 Reloaded, however, a new CoD statement now says otherwise.

Although previously announced, Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will not be launching with Season 01 Reloaded due to the accuracy of the data population. However, we continue to work on this feature and the implementation of Leaderboards and will provide an update when available. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2022

The reason for this delay is said to be due to “the accuracy of the data population.” There is no new timeline for when the feature will finally arrive, but players will be notified when it is ready and available.

As you’d expect, players were rightfully frustrated with this delay as previous CoD titles have had a leaderboard since day one.

Others attempted to find humor, including popular streamer TimTheTatman.

“Well, since there is no way to tell the difference, I have officially decided I’m the best Call of Duty Warzone player in the world and literally no one can tell me otherwise,” he wrote.

#1 on my list — MerK (@JoeDeLuca) December 14, 2022

When the Combat Record was announced players were already upset it would only track stats after its activation, meaning all of the progress they made before this time would not count. Now, this problem seems to have been pushed further as even more time will likely go on without players’ stats being counted at all.

It’s been almost a month since Warzone 2 launched and it could go on much longer before we finally have a way to track the performance of players in-game.

A silver lining in the wording used in the statement is while it won’t be launching with Season 01 Reloaded, the feature could still land during the season so players can keep their fingers crossed for news soon.