Does Warzone 2 have contextual tap?

Warzone 2 has officially replaced Warzone Caldera as the de facto Call of Duty battle royale.

Players can still experience the old game once it returns after a short hiatus at the end of November, but for now, Warzone 2 and its new map Al Mazrah are the new hotness that CoD players are dropping into all around the world.

Warzone 2 has many changes and different features from Warzone Caldera, and just one of them is some wonky wording of familiar settings in the in-game options menu.

Contextual tap is one that became a favorite setting for Warzone 2 players everywhere, allowing them to loot quickly while not accidentally reloading and choking the game in front of their entire team of friends as they spectated them.

Here are the details on if contextual tap is in Warzone 2 and how you can use it.

How to use contextual tap in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Contextual tap is in Warzone 2’s settings, but it has a different description.

It can be found under the Controller settings in the in-game options menu. Scroll down to the Gameplay section and find the Equipment Behavior option. This is basically where contextual tap resides.

The best setting to use here is Prioritize Interact. This means that when reload and interact are available simultaneously, you tap the button to interact and hold it to reload. It’s the same setting as contextual tap, just with a different name.

This setting will allow you to loot quickly and pick up items without accidentally reloading. You may need to hold down the Square or X button on controller to reload your gun, but you won’t have to worry about doing that for looting, so you can stay on the move while picking up necessary items in the heat of battle.