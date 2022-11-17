Warzone 2 has landed and there’s a flood of players clogging up the servers as everyone’s dying to hop on and get that sweet first-place victory. The servers have been slow, but you’re in and raring to go. It’s only a matter of time until you get your first win.

You’re getting kills left, right, and center. You’re tapping heads with ease, and without breaking a sweat.

Players are just absorbing bullets, their armor is no match for your aim, however. The kills are racking up and you’re on top of the world.

But hold the phone, your kills aren’t going up in the top right-hand corner of your screen, and come to think of it, a lot of the Warzone 2 enemies you’ve killed are cool as a cucumber while they’re getting shot.

Wait a minute, are they bots?

Does Warzone 2 have bots?

Image via Activision

Yes, there are defintiely bots in Warzone 2. While your aim might be precise and you’ve run out of fingers to count your kills on, odds are you’ve probably killed a few bots along the way. You can tell when you’ve killed a bot as your kills won’t increase on the top right-hand of your screen. Which of course is sad, but there are some benefits to killing bots.

They’re being introduced in the new Strongholds in the battle royale game mode. Some of these AI characters will have some loot for anyone willing to put the time into killing them.

While the loot might not be game-changing, you can get some ammunition, shields, and grenades from them.

So they’re not completely useless. They aren’t difficult to kill and give you some nicknacks to take on your journey to first place.

They do look similar to regular Warzone 2 players, so you may as well take out everyone you see. The last thing you want is to get it wrong and leave another player alive.