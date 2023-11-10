Do killstreaks count towards other killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3? – Answered

Killstreaks can turn the tide of an MW3 match in a heartbeat. Just how effective can they be though? Can you pile killstreaks on top of killstreaks to earn even better killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3?

The thrill of popping a UAV never gets old as you gift yourself, and your team, a little window of opportunity to score easy kills. MW3 offers the UAV, brings back the ominous Cruise Missile, and a veritable toy chest of other goodies to use to your advantage.

The more offensive streaks designed for kills are usually the most popular. In the franchise’s formative years, you could actually use a killstreak, dominate with it, and then earn yourself another killstreak in the process. Is this the case in MW3 though?

Does using a killstreak count toward killstreaks in MW3?

This is now considered overkill, and I’m not talking about the Perk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, if you get kills using a well-earned killstreak, they will not count toward your next killstreak reward in MW3. Kills strictly have to come via your weapons and equipment.

It’s actually been quite a few years since Activision allowed this to be a fundamental gameplay mechanic. It was changed to the current state of killstreaks we know now due to balance issues—and rightly so.

Back in the OF Modern Warfare 2 pomp, I spent many a night comfortably earning Nukes—which you can still do in MW3. It was nothing like it is now. If you were able to do the hard part of getting the troublesome early kills out of the way, you could simply let a Chopper Gunner do the rest of the work for you to get you to the golden 25-kill mark.

Those days are long gone now. If you want the best killstreaks, you’ll need to show real skills, or teamwork by utilizing scorestreaks instead.