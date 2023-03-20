Warzone 2 and MW2’s DMZ mode throw players into a dangerous wartorn landscape where each bullet could be the one that makes you start all over again.

You’ll find weapons, utility, and money scattered around the map, and your job is to get the best gear you can find and live to tell the tale. There are challenges and missions you can do that’ll help you get the best gear, and the most money possible.

These challenges and missions will help you get weapon XP. Thus improving your weapon based on skins or attachments, and the COD devs like to throw in double XP here and there, just to get things moving along.

Do Double XP Tokens work in DMZ?

Image via Activision

Heck yes they work. Our gracious DMZ developers shower gamers with double XP to get up climbing up the ranks quicker, and it’s noticeable.

To use Double XP Tokens, go into the base game of either Warzone 2 or MW2, and activate the weapon-specific Double XP Token or standard token. Then you can go into your DMZ game with that sweet double XP.

Go to your game menu, and click on the game mode you’d like to enter, but before you start up a match, you can scroll to the right. Do this twice, and you’ll hover over the double XP prompt. Select this and you’re as right as rain.

How do I get Double XP Tokens in DMZ?

Image via Activision

You can get Double XP Tokens by completing missions in MW2’s campaign, alongside the random weekends that the Activision devs throw in to spice up the leveling-up process. Here are all the ways you can get double XP in Warzone 2 and MW2 DMZ:

Purchase the Vault Edition (gives you 10 hours of Double XP)

Earn Battle Pass rewards.

Complete campaign missions.

Double XP Weekend Event.

Complete DMZ missions.

It’s as simple as that, now you can level up your guns like it’s child’s play in DMZ. Just get your hands on some Double XP Tokens, and you’re set.