Do Call of Duty levels and unlocks transfer to Warzone Mobile?

Published: Feb 28, 2024 01:00 pm
Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile
Rebirth's back, baby. Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is turning the clock back to 2020 with the classic map Verdansk, but it’s also keeping the present squarely in mind, too.

Playing a new CoD game usually means starting over completely, but that’s not quite the case with Warzone Mobile, which includes cross-progression with other games. But what exactly is carrying over from titles like Modern Warfare 3?

Here’s everything to know about cross-progression in Warzone Mobile, including what carries over from MW3 and Warzone.

Do levels and unlocks transfer to Warzone Mobile?

Warzone Mobile key art
The grind moves to the phone. Image via Activision

Yes, player and weapon levels that you have earned in games like MW3 and Warzone will carry over to Warzone Mobile. But that’s not all. Here is everything that carries over to the new mobile title.

All Warzone Mobile shared features

Warzone Mobile Verdansk ferris wheel
Welcome home. Image via Activision

Player XP

All of your hard-earned levels and XP that you have grinded so hard to get in MW3 and Warzone transfers over to Warzone Mobile, too. Your level is persistent across all games, and this will likely continue forward whenever new CoD titles are released.

Weapon levels

Warzone Mobile screenshot of Shipment gameplay
Go hard on Shipment. Image via Activision

Every Warzone weapon you have unlocked (and their progression levels) will also be available in Warzone Mobile, meaning you won’t have to grind each gun over again. If you love your maxed-out Pulemyot 762, for example, you can use it on day one in WZM.

Battle pass progression

Is a CoD season coming to an end, but you’re out of town for a wedding? No worries, gamer. Whip out your iOS or Android device and grind some multiplayer matches on Shipment to finish off your battle pass, which has shared progression across WZM, MW3, and Warzone.

Store bundles

Your hard-earned money spent has now been brought into your phone, as well as your console and PC. That pricey operator skin or wild Tracer Pack blueprint weapon you bought in MW3 season one will also find its way into your Warzone Mobile armory.

Friends list

Warzone Mobile dropping in Verdansk screenshot
Who’s ready to drop in? Image via Activision

Make sure to add your Warzone and MW3 friends as Activision friends, because that friends list and all chat channels will be shared across all games.

Like console and PC Warzone, Warzone Mobile also includes proximity chat and death chat, so you’ll be able to hear your opponents rage through their iPhone when you dominate them indoors in Verdansk.

When is Warzone Mobile coming out?
Call of Duty operators fight near the Stadium POI of Verdansk in Warzone Mobile art.
When is Warzone Mobile coming out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 28, 2024
All Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards and how to get them
Warzone Mobile Verdansk ferris wheel
All Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards and how to get them
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 28, 2024
What Call of Duty maps are in Warzone Mobile?
Warzone Mobile key art
What Call of Duty maps are in Warzone Mobile?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 28, 2024
