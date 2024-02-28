Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is turning the clock back to 2020 with the classic map Verdansk, but it’s also keeping the present squarely in mind, too.

Playing a new CoD game usually means starting over completely, but that’s not quite the case with Warzone Mobile, which includes cross-progression with other games. But what exactly is carrying over from titles like Modern Warfare 3?

Here’s everything to know about cross-progression in Warzone Mobile, including what carries over from MW3 and Warzone.

Do levels and unlocks transfer to Warzone Mobile?

The grind moves to the phone.

Yes, player and weapon levels that you have earned in games like MW3 and Warzone will carry over to Warzone Mobile. But that’s not all. Here is everything that carries over to the new mobile title.

All Warzone Mobile shared features

Welcome home.

Player XP

All of your hard-earned levels and XP that you have grinded so hard to get in MW3 and Warzone transfers over to Warzone Mobile, too. Your level is persistent across all games, and this will likely continue forward whenever new CoD titles are released.

Weapon levels

Go hard on Shipment.

Every Warzone weapon you have unlocked (and their progression levels) will also be available in Warzone Mobile, meaning you won’t have to grind each gun over again. If you love your maxed-out Pulemyot 762, for example, you can use it on day one in WZM.

Battle pass progression

Is a CoD season coming to an end, but you’re out of town for a wedding? No worries, gamer. Whip out your iOS or Android device and grind some multiplayer matches on Shipment to finish off your battle pass, which has shared progression across WZM, MW3, and Warzone.

Store bundles

Your hard-earned money spent has now been brought into your phone, as well as your console and PC. That pricey operator skin or wild Tracer Pack blueprint weapon you bought in MW3 season one will also find its way into your Warzone Mobile armory.

Friends list

Who's ready to drop in?

Make sure to add your Warzone and MW3 friends as Activision friends, because that friends list and all chat channels will be shared across all games.

Like console and PC Warzone, Warzone Mobile also includes proximity chat and death chat, so you’ll be able to hear your opponents rage through their iPhone when you dominate them indoors in Verdansk.