Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller.

There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?

Games like Counter-Strike require the most pinpoint precise movement and aim in order to climb the ranks, and Call of Duty is no different. Each CoD title has fast-paced gameplay, where users capitalize on surprising enemies to convert kills.

Your attachments are an incredible resource that can change the way you play, making you a headshot machine.

You’ll need to be fast and to do that, you’ll have to understand movement.

Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?

Attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 do indeed affect your mobility. Each weapon changes your speed, and the attachments impact your ability to move faster.

For instance, the EDGE-47 GRIP can reduce recoil, but based on how heavy the attachment is, it’ll change the speed at which you run.

So when you’re choosing your attachments, keep in mind that each one will affect almost every factor of your gameplay.

Attachments can change:

Damage

Handling

Fire Rate

Range

Accuracy

Recoil

Mobility

There you have it, make sure you’re careful with the Modern Warfare 2 attachments you choose. If you just want to camp, who cares if it makes you slow, go nuts.