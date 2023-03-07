DMZ Nowhere to Hide: How to upload Legion Deal Intel

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has released its second season, along with an entirely new map in Ashika Island, there are also various new missions DMZ players can embark on. ‘Nowhere to Hide’ is a mission that requires players to locate and upload information from three separate buildings on Al Mazrah and Ashika.

As a reward for completing this mission, players will be given the Sleet skin. If you are looking to add this arctic camouflaged skin to your wardrobe, here’s what you need to do to complete ‘Nowhere to Hide’ in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to upload Legion Deal Intel in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to complete ‘Nowhere to Hide’ in Warzone 2 DMZ, players must visit three different locations and upload Legion Deal Intel. Below are the three spots that players will need to visit.

Zaya Observatory Radio Tower – Al Mazrah

Oganikku Radio Tower – Ashika

Residential Radio Tower – Ashika

Before venturing to any of these three locations, players must first acquire Legion Deal Intel documents. This item is commonly dropped by hostile NPCs that are found within strongholds. Some of the largest strongholds in Warzone 2 are located around the Sattiq Cave Complex, Sarrif Bay, and Al Mazrah City.

After acquiring the Legion Deal Intel, players can start to locate the various three tower locations across both Ashika and Al Mazrah.

Oganikku Radio Tower Location

Screenshot via Activision Blizzard

In order to bring the Legion Deal Intel to Ashika, players will need to extract themselves from Al Mazrah. The Oganikku Radio Tower will be located in the far northwest of the map. The exact position on the map can be seen above.

The Radio Tower should be easy to spot as it will be the tallest structure in the Oganikku Farms region. Simply climb up the tower and interact with the ‘Begin Upload’ prompt next to the machine to start.

The upload will take a few seconds but should finish quickly.

Residential Radio Tower Location

Screenshot via Activision Blizzard

The next Radio Tower location on Ashika Island will be found in the northeast of Ashika Island, just above the residential region. Similarly, players will need to climb up the nearby ladder and interact with the nearby machine to start the upload.

If you happen to die in-between Radio Tower runs, players can still complete the ‘Nowhere to Hide’ mission over the course of several lobbies if need be. Players will always need to start on Al Mazrah however to pick up the necessary intel.

Zaya Observatory Radio Tower Location

Screenshot via Activision Blizzard

The Zaya Observatory Radio Tower location is the first and only location in Al Mazrah. The exact positioning of the Radio Tower is just slightly north of the Zaya Observatory region, the exact spot can be seen above. There will usually be numerous hostile NPCs in this area, so be sure you are armed well enough for a fight.