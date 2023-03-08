DMZ Missing Person guide: Sarrif Bay Bath House letter and Room B7 Ashika Island complex locations

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode’s packed to the brim with challenges and missions that’ll keep you going till the cows come home. You’ll gather loot and try to survive in a chaotic warzone that’s designed to place you against sneaky opponents and difficult AI combatants.

These missions send players off on dangerous endeavors that build up their loot, adding to the intensity of each battle. The challenges can provide money, loot, and XP, and will likely take up a big portion of your playtime.

The Missing Person mission will require players to locate and extract the Driver’s note and deliver it to another location. You’ll be taking it from Al Mazrah, all the to Ashika Island. So prepare to run into some enemies along the way.

Where how do I complete the missing person mission in DMZ?

To find the driver’s note, you’ll have to find the Sarrif Bay Bath House. If you’ve ever been to Sarrif Bay, the bathhouse is a noteworthy location, so you’ll recognize it as soon as you arrive. Head to F7 on the map, and the bathhouse will be there.

The note will be located in a fountain, as shown below.

Once you’ve acquired the note, it’s time to roll over to Ashika Island.

Before you get started on this section, you might need a stronghold key to access certain parts of this mission.

You’ll take your driver’s note to the Ashika Island Apartment Complex. Head into Block B of the apartment complex, and locate Room B7. This room will be on the very top floor of the building.

Once you’ve found the room, head over to the kitchen counter and place the letter down. As soon as you’ve completed that, you’ll have to exfil from the map to finish the entire mission.