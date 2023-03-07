DMZ Crowns Eye mission guide: How to set up a tactical camera in Building 21 core room

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode makes players scavenge various locations in order to reign supreme against AI combatants and deadly players hiding in lobbies. The game gives players tons of different challenges to complete, alongside keys to find that’ll grant them access to countless items hidden behind the locked doors of Al Mazrah.

Building 21 is one of the hotspots that’ll give you tons of loot. It’s filled to the brim with AI guards and will require a full squad to make it out alive.

It’s an area that requires a key to unlock. If you die in Building 21, you’ll have to go find yourself a new key to get back in. One challenge for Building 21 is setting up a tactical camera in the core room, and it’s going to require some firepower to complete.

How do I set up a tactical camera in Building 21 core room in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Image via Activision

Gather a squad and head into Building 21. To get an access key for Building 21, you’ll have to find them in orange containers scattered around Al Mazrah.

Once you’ve got your key, head into Building 21. You’ll go straight to the top floor (third floor), and you’ll likely be met with magazines of gunfire throughout your endeavor. You will have to wait for the security clearance for each floor, so be patient.

It’ll be on the northeast side of the top floor. You’ll reach a DRC logo in red on the wall to your right, once you’ve reached that, go through the door on your left. There’ll be loot in this area so take what you can.

Find the door shown below, and you’ll have to open that and the door behind it. There will be enemies in the core room and they won’t be friendly.

Screenshot via Activision

Once you’ve opened the doors, throw the tactical camera into the room and you’ve then completed the Warzone 2 DMZ challenge in Building 21.