Dead Silence rumored to return as a perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, along with EKIA

There hasn’t been a second of gameplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War revealed yet, but the leaks are already starting to pile up.

Iconic features from previous CoD titles could be making a return in this year’s iteration, according to YouTuber SalvationsElite and confirmed by leaker CDL Intel. In multiplayer, SalvationsElite claims that Dead Silence, which was a perk introduced in the original Modern Warfare but was later changed to a Field Upgrade for the most recent title, will be a perk. This means players would be able to equip Dead Silence in their classes rather than selecting a Field Upgrade before a match.

He also claims that EKIA will return for this year’s CoD. EKIA, which stands for “enemies killed in action,” is slightly different than the usual kills and assists shown on the vast majority of scoreboards across CoD titles. In Black Ops 4, EKIA was used rather than kills and assists.

Another iconic feature that was originally removed at the start of Modern Warfare is the mini-map. This is used to search for enemies, teammates, and objectives. SalvationsElite claims that the mini-map will return to normal in Cold War.

Finally, SalvationsElite claims all players will receive 150 health rather than the standard 100. This is another throwback to Black Ops 4, which first introduced that specific amount of health. The time to kill, on the other hand, is reportedly much faster than Black Ops 4, according to SalvationsElite.

None of this information has been confirmed by Activision or Treyarch, however. The official reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to take place inside of Warzone tomorrow, Aug. 26, at 12:30pm CT.