Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 EKIA explained

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a different game in the long-standing FPS franchise. It features multiplayer, Zombies, and a battle royale mode called Blackout, but no campaign, making it stand out from the rest of the series.

It also has a different stat on in-game scoreboards. If you’re unsure what the “EKIA” stat means, you aren’t alone—it’s the first time it’s been listed on scoreboards in a Call of Duty game.

Image via Activision

EKIA is an important statistic in Black Ops 4, but the game doesn’t overtly explain what it is, what it stands for, or what it even means.

EKIA stands for “enemies killed in action.” This is basically a stand-in for “Kills” in other Call of Duty games. But it means a bit more than that, too. In Black Ops 4, EKIA is your combination of kills and assists, so any enemy that you’ve dealt damage to that died shortly after (like when a teammate comes along and yoinks your kill) will count toward your EKIA.

This stat functions similarly to Eliminations in Overwatch. It gives you credit for any enemy that you contributed to killing, making it worthwhile to look at.

The EKIA stat can also be found by navigating to the Multiplayer menu and then the tab called Barracks. Your EKIA will be on display, meaning you can’t exactly tell how many solo kills you’ve gotten. But EKIA certainly does look nicer since it’s probably higher than that number anyway.