Day 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta raises the level cap and adds a new mode

It’s just the second day of the PS4-exclusive beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Treyarch has already updated it with new content.

Players who ripped through the first day of leveling and found themselves capped at level 16 will be happy to know that the level cap has been raised to 25 today, giving fans a chance to unlock a bunch of new weapons and equipment along the way.

New today in the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta:



• NEW 6v6 MODE: VIP Escort on Cartel, Miami, Moscow, and Crossroads



• LEVEL CAP: 16 → 25



Unlock the Krig 6, AK-74u, SAM Turret, War Machine, Tactical Mask, Gas Mine, Smoke Grenade, Tracker, and more. pic.twitter.com/R5MvImxD0F — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 9, 2020

Ranking up to 25 unlocks the Krig 6, AK-74u, SAM Turret, War Machine, Tactical Mask, Gas Mine, Smoke Grenade, Tracker, and more, according to Treyarch.

The beta also has a new mode today called VIP Escort, a six-vs-six mode where the objective “is to safely escort the VIP to one of two extraction zones, or wipe out the enemy team to win.” One player on the attacking team will be selected as the VIP in this no-respawn game type. The VIP will be restricted to a pistol loadout, so they’ll need teamwork to survive.

Additionally, the update has fixed a number of bugs, including a couple of crashing issues and an issue where a controller would become unresponsive when loading into a match. The Assassin perk has also had its description updated “for clarity.”

The beta opens up to all PS4 players tomorrow. Next week, it becomes available to PC and Xbox players, too. Black Ops Cold War releases on all platforms on Nov. 13.