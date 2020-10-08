David Vonderhaar suggests ranked play will likely return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty fans might see a return of a dedicated ranked mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch’s game design director David Vonderhaar hinted at the return of ranked play in a recent stream discussing the Cold War beta.

A ranked playlist provides a specific mode for players to compete against other talented players in public matches without the assistance of a third-party website. This type of mode has been present in every significant Black Ops title and several other Call of Duty games. A ranked mode was noticeably absent in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, though, much to the competitive fan base’s dismay. But Cold War will likely feature some sort of ranked playlist for fans to enjoy, according to Vonderhaar.

Vonderhaar made an appearance on a stream hosted by popular streamer Goldglove in partnership with Xfinity. Several guests made appearances during the stream, but Vonderhaar was one of the most notable since he shared insight into upcoming features.

When asked about ranked play, Vonderhaar said it’s not a feature present in the beta but suggested it’ll likely appear in the full game.

“Do you know a Black Ops game without a hardcore competitive agenda?” Vonderhaar said. “Can you think of one? I cannot. So there’s your answer without telling you anything.”

This doesn’t officially confirm that ranked play will be featured in Cold War, but fans can read between the lines and expect the game mode to return. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on Nov. 13. The beta is now live on PS4 for anyone who pre-ordered the game.