Data miners have found the Vector, TAR-21, and more in Modern Warfare’s files

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received an update this week and data miners have been hard at work combing through the game’s files to find potential new content.

Data miner Mr. Jarni has been pulling back the curtain on all of the goodies found within Modern Warfare’s recent update and they’ve found some new weapons that could be added to the game soon, including the TAR-21.

Mr JaRni on Twitter tuh tuh tar – https://t.co/FFxmzncsby tar21 found in new update #ModernWarfare

The TAR-21 was previously in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so it’d be a hit of nostalgia for anyone who’s been a longtime fan of the series if it’s added to Modern Warfare.

Mr. Jarni also found a Vector SMG, a crossbow, and the Infected game mode in the update files, all of which can be seen in a short video. Since it contains unreleased content, don’t be surprised if the video is taken down, though.

This information comes just a day after another data miner found evidence of 13 new Operators in the update’s files. It’s possible that all of the newly-found content could be used in the upcoming Modern Warfare season pass, which is set to be released in December.

Since these are things found deep within the game’s files, however, it’s possible that they could also never see the light of day.