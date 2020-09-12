Damage flinch redesigned in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty fans won’t have to worry about damage flinch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, according to lead game designer Tony Flame.

Flame confirmed today that damage flinch has been redesigned in Cold War to function more as a feedback mechanism without significantly affecting aim. Damage flinch has impacted gunplay in several Call of Duty titles, much to the dismay of players. Damage flinch, often referred to as aim punch, occurs when a player is shot in the head. The damage causes the player’s screen to shake as an indication of damage but also throws off their weapons position and aim.

Damage Flinch has been redesigned in Black Ops Cold War. Flinch is now primarily a feedback mechanism to help you understand you’re taking damage, without affecting the aim position of your weapon. Your weapon will move with your screen to stay on target. No more flinch headshots — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) September 12, 2020

Many players have complained about this feature and how it negatively affects gameplay, and Treyarch has taken their complaints into consideration. Many Call of Duty community members celebrated the news and are excited for the change in the upcoming title.

Several professional players such as Methodz, Clayster, Censor, and Attach responded positively to the news. Popular content creators and streamers CouRageJD and Ali-A also expressed their approval of the change.

This is one of many updates being introduced in Cold War. Players will be able to enjoy new game modes such as Fireteam, which puts squads of four against each other while trying to complete various objectives. Players can also escort one of their teammates to safety in the new VIP Escort game mode.

The update to damage flinch indicates Treyarch is taking community feedback into consideration for game design, and fans will likely see similar announcements in the future.