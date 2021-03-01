Dallas Empire sweep LA Thieves to end Stage One group play in 2021 Call of Duty League season

The Call of Duty League’s “Super Week” came to a conclusion today—and the bracket for the 2021 season’s first Major has been finalized.

The Dallas Empire took down the Los Angeles Thieves today 3-0 to secure the top seed in Group A of Stage One in the Call of Duty League.

Heading into this match, L.A. were undefeated at 4-0 while Dallas, the 2020 world champions, were 3-1 following an early group play loss to the Minnesota RØKKR. That meant that whoever won today's showdown would lock up the No. 1 seed heading into the first Major of the 2021 season.

This series started off with a hard-fought game of Raid Hardpoint. Despite a 30-kill performance from Kenny, Dallas took map one 250-212. Huke led the Empire with 28 kills, while iLLeY was right behind him with 25.

L.A. responded by winning the first three rounds of map two, Checkmate Search and Destroy, in part thanks to a one-vs-three clutch from TJHaLy. But Dallas answered right back by taking four-straight rounds of their own. Eventually, it came down to a round 11 situation and Crimsix clutched up to give the Empire the 6-5 map win and a 2-0 series lead.

With all momentum on their side, Dallas closed out the sweep of L.A. with a 3-1 victory on Raid Control behind Huke's 38-kill performance. Dallas will be the No. 1 seed out of Group A, while the L.A. Thieves will have to settle for second place in their pool of Stage One group play.

Following the end of this match, the Call of Duty League revealed the bracket for the first Major of the season. Due to their win today, Dallas secured a bye into the winners bracket semifinals, while the L.A. Thieves will face off against the Los Angeles Guerrillas in their first match of the tournament.

Presenting the bracket for Major I! All 12 teams will be competing for the $500,000 prize pool.



Wednesday can’t come soon enough… pic.twitter.com/pTetBbLCIF — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 1, 2021

The $500,000 Stage One Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season begins on Wednesday, March 3.