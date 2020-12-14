Dallas Empire got an actual throne for winning CDL 2020

In one of the oddest new championship traditions in esports, the 2020 Call of Duty League champion Dallas Empire have received a throne.

That’s right. It’s a big chair, stylized like a royal throne, but with that rigid-edged CDL logo look to it. And it’s about as ridiculous as it sounds in your head.

T̶a̶k̶e̶T̶h̶e̶T̶h̶r̶o̶n̶e̶#TookTheThrone: Congrats to the @DallasEmpire, enjoy the new piece of furniture. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ds2dnuTKlB — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 14, 2020

Crimsix, Huke, and Shotzzy can be seen in the above video where the Empire got off of a helicopter in the middle of nowhere to sit, stand, and pose around their throne. Team Envy owner Hastro and Empire coach Rambo were also on hand. Dallas’ fourth player, iLLeY, was absent from the shoot.

Clayster, the fifth member of the Empire in 2020, was also notably missing. But he’s since moved on to the New York Subliners after the CDL moved to four-vs-four gameplay for the upcoming season.

Hastro confirmed on Twitter that the throne has been secured at Envy’s headquarters, where it will remain for the foreseeable future. It’s definitely an interesting addition to the team’s trophy room. The throne was first revealed in August.

The Empire will look to defend their title in the upcoming 2021 season in Black Ops Cold War.