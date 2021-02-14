Dallas Empire and Minnesota RØKKR replay first map due to connection issues during CDL Opening Weekend

The Dallas Empire and Minnesota RØKKR are replaying the first match in the Opening Weekend of the Call of Duty League due to connection issues.

Minnesota and Dallas faced off in the first match of their series on the final day of the Call of Duty League Opening Weekend. Dallas dominated the Checkmate Hardpoint match with ease and won the map 250-67. But Minnesota reported connection issues throughout the match that severely impacted the team’s performance.

Just a warm up... Map 1 being replayed now ⬇https://t.co/DsIfh19oVI — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) February 14, 2021

Minnesota RØKKR player Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi said the team was getting the Connection Interrupted error every 10 seconds and that the team was “skipping all game long.” Dillon “Attach” Price also confirmed the team’s issues and that they were at a disadvantage.

Due to the connection issues impacting the match, the first game of the series will be replayed and the teams will face off in another Checkmate Hardpoint match.

Connection issues are a significant problem in any professional environment. The CDL was forced to maintain the online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which creates the possibility for these problems.

The replay option will give Minnesota another chance to compete without being at a disadvantage.

The Minnesota RØKKR lost their first match of the weekend 3-1 against the Los Angeles Thieves, while the Dallas Empire defeated the Seattle Surge in a quick 3-0 series. OpTic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe will face off in the final match of the weekend at 5pm CT today.