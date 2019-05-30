100 Thieves sweep Team Envy at CWL Pro League

Both 100 Thieves and Team Envy came into their matchup against each other today coming off of wins, but with a 7-6 record heading in, Envy had a lot more to prove than their first-place opponents.

Earlier in the week, Envy lost a close series against Denial Esports, in which Envy nearly completed a reverse sweep, but let it slip away in the final Search and Destroy. And while they kept it extremely close against 100 Thieves today, the team couldn’t close out the maps, resulting in another Pro League loss.

In the opening Hardpoint, Envy found themselves behind more than 40 points late in the game. But behind a strong hold on the office hill, Envy was able to take the lead and get just a handful of seconds away from victory. Their habit of leaving the proverbial door open, though, came back to bite them once again, and 100 Thieves closed it out thanks to Sam “Octane” Larew picking up several kills in the closing minute of the map.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter WHAT?! @Envy let the opening Hardpoint slip away as @100Thieves move in for the winning capture! https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/9gdGTO8Q9I

Envy, who won five of the first six rounds, seemed to rebound well on Frequency Search and Destroy. But again, they failed to close the game and let 100 Thieves win five consecutive rounds, including the game-winning 11th round.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter And now a 1-5 comeback from @100Thieves in the S&D! They somehow have a 2-0 series lead over @Envy. https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/uy4aNMZDMi

Presumably frustrated by the past two maps, Envy looked overpowered for the most part on Arsenal Control, which 100 Thieves won to finish out one of the tightest sweeps in recent memory. The loss is Envy’s seventh of the season, which keeps them in a tie for fourth place. 100 Thieves, who won their 10th match today, is still tied for first place with eUnited, who defeated Splyce today to improve to 10-3.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter That guy at back steps got FRIED.” Check out the @ASTROGaming Listen-In with @100Thieves in Control. 🗣 https://t.co/PzibzlBcEb

Elevate continued to turn heads by taking down Denial in four games behind monster efforts from Cesar “Skyz” Bueno and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski. And in the only five-game series of the day, Enigma6 pulled off a reverse sweep against Heretics to pick up their first win with their new roster.

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 10-3 (34-22)

2) 100 Thieves: 10-3 (34-13)

3) Team Heretics: 8-5 (28-25)

4) Splyce: 7-7 (31-27)

5) Team Envy: 7-7 (31-28)

6) Elevate: 5-8 (25-29)

7) Enigma6: 4-10 (23-36)

8) Denial Esports: 4-10 (22-37)

Team Envy will get a chance to finish the week with a 2-2 record tomorrow when they play eUnited at 6:30pm CT. Two teams coming off of wins, Enigma6 and Elevate, will clash in the day’s opening match at 2pm CT.