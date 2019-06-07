19 mins ago Call of Duty

OpTic Gaming, Heretics, and Evil Geniuses set to collide in Pool A at CWL Anaheim 2019

Who will prevail at one of the biggest events of the year?

Photo via MLG

With Division B wrapping up their final divisional matches today in the CWL Pro League, the best Call of Duty teams in the world will turn their attention to the CWL Anaheim event.

CWL Anaheim, which is typically seen as the second-most prestigious event of the year, features a $325,000 prize pool and it will serve as the last event before CWL Finals next month.

The 16 CWL Pro League teams have been separated into four groups for pool play at the event, with the top two teams from each division being given the top seeds in the four groups.

Here are the pool play groups for CWL Anaheim 2019.

Pool A

  • OpTic Gaming
  • Team Heretics
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Denial Esports

Pool B

  • eUnited
  • Team Reciprocity
  • Elevate
  • UYU

Pool C

  • FaZe Clan
  • Splyce
  • Midnight Esports
  • Enigma6

Pool D

  • 100 Thieves
  • Gen.G
  • Team Envy
  • Luminosity