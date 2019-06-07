With Division B wrapping up their final divisional matches today in the CWL Pro League, the best Call of Duty teams in the world will turn their attention to the CWL Anaheim event.

CWL Anaheim, which is typically seen as the second-most prestigious event of the year, features a $325,000 prize pool and it will serve as the last event before CWL Finals next month.

Related: Regular season results for the 2019 CWL Pro League



The 16 CWL Pro League teams have been separated into four groups for pool play at the event, with the top two teams from each division being given the top seeds in the four groups.

Here are the pool play groups for CWL Anaheim 2019.

Pool A

OpTic Gaming

Team Heretics

Evil Geniuses

Denial Esports

Pool B

eUnited

Team Reciprocity

Elevate

UYU

Pool C

FaZe Clan

Splyce

Midnight Esports

Enigma6

Pool D