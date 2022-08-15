Crimsix, Attach among many CDL pros to declare free agency status heading into 2023 season

All of the Minnesota RØKKR starters will be unrestricted free agents "when their contracts expire" next week.

Several Call of Duty League players have started to announce that they’re officially free agents with the offseason getting underway. Crimsix, Attach, Bance, and more have all revealed today that they’re unrestricted free agents heading into the 2023 CDL season.

Crimsix spent the 2022 season with the New York Subliners, capping the year off with a miraculous run at Major Four just to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs. One of his teammates on the last iteration of the Subliners, PaulEhx, also tweeted today that he’s a restricted free agent going into the Modern Warfare 2 season.

Unrestricted Free Agent for 2023 and onward. — NYSL Crimsix (@Crimsix) August 15, 2022

All four of the starters on the Minnesota RØKKR to end the year—Attach, Standy, Priestahh, and Havok—will be unrestricted free agents “when their contracts expire” on Aug. 22, according to Brett Diamond, COO of the RØKKR and Version1. “We’re talking with them about the possibility of re-signing as we evaluate all options,” Diamond said.

RØKKR rostermania update:@Attach @Staaandy @Priestahh will be unrestricted FAs when their contracts expire 8/22 at 11:59pm.



The org will not exercise the option on @ColtHavok’s contract.



We’re talking with them about the possibility of re-signing as we evaluate all options. — Brett Diamond @ RLCS Worlds (@Diamond_Sota) August 15, 2022

In addition, Bance, who spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Ultra, announced that he’s an unrestricted free agent as well.

Several players who were substitutes during the 2022 season also revealed their status today, including Prolute, who filled in for OpTic Texas at multiple points during the Vanguard season. The 21-year-old was tabbed to step into OpTic’s starting lineup after iLLeY was sidelined due to a thumb injury and performed admirably after being thrust into the roster in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Free Agent for the Upcoming CDL 2023 Season. Thank you to @OpTic for everything. Hopefully i get a chance to show what I can do from the beginning this time. — Byron (@ProluteB) August 14, 2022

Another substitute for OpTic Texas, General, tweeted that he’s an unrestricted free agent as well, along with Los Angeles Thieves sub Pentagrxm.

The CDL’s 2023 league year officially begins on Aug. 22 at 2am CT. This is when teams and players will be allowed to enter agreements for the 2023 season, which will be played on the series’ upcoming title, Modern Warfare 2.