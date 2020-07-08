From Call of Duty commentator to top streamer, and from OpTic Gaming to 100 Thieves, the rise of CouRage has been meteoric over the past few years.
Jack Dunlop started as a kid with a dream in MLG’s New York studio and he’s grown into one of the biggest content creators in the world. He’s now living the dream life in L.A. with his friends and he’s rocking Call of Duty: Warzone daily.
If you want to play like CouRage, no one can blame you. He’s a beast at the game, on top of being hilarious and charming.
Here are CouRage’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings.
CouRageJD Warzone keybinds
|Reload
R
|Equipment
E
|Heal
X
|Special Ability
Q
|Interact
F
|Jump/ Stand/ Mantle
Space
|Change Stance/ Slide
L-Ctrl
|Crouch (Hold)
Not Bound
|Prone (Toggle)
Not Bound
|Steady Aim/ Sprint
L-Shift
|Melee/Zoom
V/ Mouse 5
|Inventory (Toggle)
Tab
CouRageJD Warzone settings
|DPI
800
|Mouse Sensitivity
12.00
|ADS Sensitivity
Relative
|ADS Horizontal
1.00
|ADS Vertical
1.00
|Monitor Coefficient
1.33
|Mouse Acceleration
0
|Mouse Filtering
0
|Field of View
90
|ADS Field of View
Affected
|Auto Weapon Switch
On
|Weapon Switch Delay
250
CouRageJD Warzone video settings
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Texture Filtering Quality
|Low
|Special Effects Quality
|Very Low
|Model Quality
|Low
|Static Reflection Quality
|Low
|Screen Space Reflection
|Off
|Object View Distance
|Low
|Shadow Quality
|Low
|Dynamic Shadows
|Off
|Special Effects Shadows
|Off
|Weapon Shadow
|Off
|Global Illumination Quality
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing Quality
|Medium
|Ambient Occlusion Quality
|Off
|Motion Blur
|Off
|Motion Blur Quality
|Disabled
|Subsurface Scattering
|Off
|Order Independent Transparency
|Off