Here's how to play like the Courageous.

From Call of Duty commentator to top streamer, and from OpTic Gaming to 100 Thieves, the rise of CouRage has been meteoric over the past few years.

Jack Dunlop started as a kid with a dream in MLG’s New York studio and he’s grown into one of the biggest content creators in the world. He’s now living the dream life in L.A. with his friends and he’s rocking Call of Duty: Warzone daily.

If you want to play like CouRage, no one can blame you. He’s a beast at the game, on top of being hilarious and charming.

Here are CouRage’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings.

CouRageJD Warzone keybinds

Reload

R Equipment

E Heal

X Special Ability

Q Interact

F Jump/ Stand/ Mantle

Space Change Stance/ Slide

L-Ctrl Crouch (Hold)

Not Bound Prone (Toggle)

Not Bound Steady Aim/ Sprint

L-Shift Melee/Zoom

V/ Mouse 5 Inventory (Toggle)

Tab

CouRageJD Warzone settings

DPI

800 Mouse Sensitivity

12.00 ADS Sensitivity

Relative ADS Horizontal

1.00 ADS Vertical

1.00 Monitor Coefficient

1.33 Mouse Acceleration

0 Mouse Filtering

0 Field of View

90 ADS Field of View

Affected Auto Weapon Switch

On Weapon Switch Delay

250

CouRageJD Warzone video settings