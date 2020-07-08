Here are CouRage’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings

Here's how to play like the Courageous.

Screengrab via CouRage

From Call of Duty commentator to top streamer, and from OpTic Gaming to 100 Thieves, the rise of CouRage has been meteoric over the past few years.

Jack Dunlop started as a kid with a dream in MLG’s New York studio and he’s grown into one of the biggest content creators in the world. He’s now living the dream life in L.A. with his friends and he’s rocking Call of Duty: Warzone daily.

If you want to play like CouRage, no one can blame you. He’s a beast at the game, on top of being hilarious and charming.

Here are CouRage’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings.

CouRageJD Warzone keybinds

Reload
R		Equipment
E
Heal
X		Special Ability
Q
Interact
F		Jump/ Stand/ Mantle
Space
Change Stance/ Slide
L-Ctrl		Crouch (Hold)
Not Bound
Prone (Toggle)
Not Bound		Steady Aim/ Sprint
L-Shift
Melee/Zoom
V/ Mouse 5		Inventory (Toggle)
Tab

CouRageJD Warzone settings

DPI
800		Mouse Sensitivity
12.00
ADS Sensitivity
Relative		ADS Horizontal
1.00
ADS Vertical
1.00		Monitor Coefficient
1.33
Mouse Acceleration
0		Mouse Filtering
0
Field of View
90		ADS Field of View
Affected
Auto Weapon Switch
On		Weapon Switch Delay
250

CouRageJD Warzone video settings

Texture QualityLow
Texture Filtering QualityLow
Special Effects QualityVery Low
Model QualityLow
Static Reflection QualityLow
Screen Space ReflectionOff
Object View DistanceLow
Shadow QualityLow
Dynamic ShadowsOff
Special Effects ShadowsOff
Weapon ShadowOff
Global Illumination QualityOff
Anti-Aliasing QualityMedium
Ambient Occlusion QualityOff
Motion BlurOff
Motion Blur QualityDisabled
Subsurface Scattering Off
Order Independent TransparencyOff