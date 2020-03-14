Completing all recon missions in Call of Duty: Warzone shows final circle’s location

Call of Duty: Warzone features a unique system that allows players to earn money and rewards by completing various contracts. Recon contracts require players to capture a marked point and reward the player by marking the next ring on their map. But, as one Warzone player discovered today, contracts can have a bigger role in the game than previously expected.

The player posted a screenshot of their Warzone map that highlighted the final circle of the game. They completed three recon contracts, which identified how the storm would close during the rest of the match. This knowledge gave the team a huge advantage over enemy squads because they knew exactly where the final stage of the game would take place. Knowing where the circle will eventually close can allow a team to head straight to the final circle and hold the area from other teams that are forced to push towards them.

The player confirmed that the information was available on each member of the squad’s map and that they were able to complete all the contracts within a small area.

Knowing where the next circle of the storm will be is great information to have, but recon contracts are one of the riskier contracts to complete. When players enter the area they need to hold to complete the contract, a flare shoots into the sky informing any enemies in the area exactly where they are. Players trying to see the final circle early in a Warzone match will have to compete four recon contracts, so they should prepare for enemies constantly pushing their position.



Warzone is free-to-play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.