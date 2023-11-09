‘Colin O’Duty’ looks to help CoD players go dark at work and be there for MW3’s launch

With Modern Warfare 3 launching on Nov. 10 players are gearing up to spend their weekend sinking their teeth into the new game, grinding multiplayer and Zombies. But what if you could start that weekend a little early?

“Colin O’Duty” is out there to help you secure this Friday off and make it in time for the launch of the game with this special message. According to them, you shall be excused from all the prior duties on Nov. 10 under need-to-know circumstances since you are heading out on a classified military operation after all.

Just show it to whoever is on schedule to annoy you tomorrow and you’ll be golden. It’ll definitely not get you fired or make your boss question their life choices.

Still struggling to secure tomorrow off? Colin’s got you covered.



Forward this message so you can spend the day playing #MW3 instead 👀 pic.twitter.com/5pCDg0gdZG — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) November 9, 2023

Although it does feel like Colin is getting rusty with his messages since he outright leaked the locations you’ll be operating in. Underpass, Sub, Highrise, Favela, and more map names are highlighted throughout the message so your employer, teacher, or even parents will definitely know where to look for you.

This message from Colin O’Duty is a tradition at this point for Modern Warfare games. Last year he sent out a similar email for the release of MW2 saying that you have “passed selection to join an elite task force.”

Unless you are using the New Zealand trick (or just live in New Zealand), tomorrow your operations will continue on classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. And don’t forget to pre-load your game, its full size is around 149 GB and you don’t want to download all that on the launch day.