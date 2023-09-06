C.O.D.E. Bowl IV to close out CoD Next event, raising money for military veterans

Activision’s long-running charity, Call of Duty Endowment, is back again for 2023 with another C.O.D.E. Bowl tournament, featuring Call of Duty creators and military veterans facing off in CoD, the company announced today.

Presented by USAA, this year’s competition will close out the Call of Duty Next event on Oct. 5, where Activision will show off the future of CoD in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

A list of confirmed competitors was not made available, but the attendees of CoD Next are usually the who’s who in CoD content creation, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and competitive players alike.

“The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed and underemployed veterans back to work,” Activision said. “Beyond funding, the Endowment partners with grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing impact.”

Activision says this year’s C.O.D.E. Bowl “celebrates the Endowment’s commitment to placing veterans into high-quality jobs, with over 118,000 placements since 2009.”

Last year, the U.K.’s Royal Air Force took home the top prize, but they will have a mountain to climb as they will battle against armed forces from the U.S. and, for the first time ever, Canada. The winning team takes home a trophy, and 100 percent of proceeds from the tournament “will go toward placing more veterans into high-quality jobs.”

Since the CoD Endowment was introduced in 2009, it “has become one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment,” according to Activision, with its efforts achieving “an estimated $6.9 billion in economic value for U.S. and U.K. veterans.”

The C.O.D.E. Bowl and CoD Next event will both take place on Oct. 5 on CoD’s YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and Facebook channels.

