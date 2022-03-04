Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest bug has marksman rifles one-shot-killing enemies in Rebirth Island Iron Trials

Be careful when dropping into the Rebirth Island Iron Trials limited-time mode in Call of Duty: Warzone this weekend.

It appears that a new bug in the game is causing Vanguard marksman rifles to behave as snipers and one-shot-headshot enemies, even with automatic fire attachments. A specific G-43 loadout is being used by many players to wreak havoc in the respawn mode.

🚨 Broken glitch🚨



It seems that in Rebirth Island Iron Trial, all Vanguard Marksman rifles have the same behavior as snipers. Which means they are ONE SHOT headshot, even with automatic barrels.. This is more broken than the DMR..



Thanks to @Hikentv @gorboob for finding it! pic.twitter.com/FeSqyHuePv — Warzone Loadout (@Warzone_Loadout) March 4, 2022

Marksman rifles are usually powerful, but not to this extent. Thankfully, the bug appears to be happening only in the LTM for now. The weapons are able to take an enemy down in one shot to the head, even with a full-auto attachment on the rifle, effectively turning it into an assault rifle with one-hit-kill capabilities.

Popular streamer Symfuhny posted a clip of the glitch in action, instantly one-shotting a number of enemies on a rooftop in Rebirth Island. With awareness of the bug being spread thanks to clips like these, it should get fixed quickly.

At time of writing, Activision and Raven Software haven’t acknowledged the glitch, but the company has been pretty swift to fix problems that are as egregious as this one in the past.

Those looking to avoid the marksman rifle usage could drop into normal battle royale modes or Vanguard Royale, so it’s not entirely game-breaking, but the issue persists.