Season two is upon us in Call of Duty: Warzone and the patch notes for its accompanying massive update have come with it.

The patch notes are extensive, to say the least. The update was delayed by 12 days to fix bugs and adjust the quality of life, and Raven has definitely delivered on a tremendous amount of those if the patch notes are any indication.

📢 #Warzone Season Two launches at 11 AM PST! 🛡️💥🚛



Armored War Machines, a new LTE – Search & Deploy, Nebula V, new Modes, new Weapons, new Operators, new Gameplay, tons of improvements & more!



The Patch Notes are available at:https://t.co/5DRxvzEoED

The update contains several main features. There are new gameplay features including Nebula V ammo and bombs, decontamination stations, and redeploy balloons. There’s a new vehicle in the bomber plane, new locations including Chemical Factory, new modes like Caldera Clash and Rebirth Reinforced, and a huge list of quality-of-life updates.

The QOL updates are big, including adjustments to Vanguard Royale, loot changes (Dead Silence and stuns removed from ground loot, as an example), UAV changes, and changes to the rotation of public events in-game.

Armored Convoys will now be rolling around Caldera and players will be able to destroy them to earn some sweet loot. The convoys will be shown on the tac map when active, so players can track them down to get some good weaponry and more.

There are a lot of weapon changes, attachment changes, and bug fixes in the massive (don’t say we didn’t warn you) list of patch notes, and they can be read below.

Warzone season two patch notes

Battle Royale adjustments

“We’re stripping Battle Royale down and moving back to basics for Season Two. We want Battle Royale and Vanguard Royale to each have their own distinct identities. To achieve this, we are focusing-in on what makes these rulesets unique… the tools we provide our players, the pacing, the objectives, etc.”

Here is an overview of the changes players can expect to see:

Public Events The Public Events that will be in rotation for selection are: Supply Choppers Fire Sale Jailbreak No Public Events will activate during the infil sequence

Contracts The Contracts that will be in rotation during matches are: Recon Bounty Most Wanted Scavenger Supply Run

Loot Economy rebalance Ground Weapons update



Vanguard Royale adjustments

“We’ve been really happy with the response and feedback to Vanguard Royale, with a lot of the sentiment emphasizing how the mode feels fresh and different from the core Battle Royale experience. With that said, we want to go all in on these differentiators and spread the two modes out to offer more variety in how Players choose to experience Warzone.”

Loadout Drops Expedited the first Loadout Drop event from the start of the 2nd Circle to when the 1st Circle begins to close in Vanguard Royale only. No Stun Grenades in Loadouts (restricted) Thermites allowed in Loadouts (unrestricted)

Public Events The duration of Fire Sale has been reduced In rotation: Fire Sale Jailbreak Resurgence Restock Cash Drops Heavy Weapon Drops

Loot Dead Silence removed from ground loot Stun Grenades removed from ground loot Thermites added to ground loot UAVs added to Ground Loot Economy rebalance Ground weapons rebalance

UAV Changes UAVs removed from the Buy Station UAVs are available as Contract Rewards



General

Weapons that spawn across Caldera have been adjusted for the following… Ground loot Supply Box loot Contract rewards

Dead Silence is now classified as “Legendary” orange loot.

Update to several modes (Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, Plunder, Vanguard Plunder) that rebalances the amount of ground loot and caches that spawn, as well as decreasing the size of Plunder cash piles across those Modes.

The final circle in Battle Royale modes is now much less likely to end on Caldera’s peak.

Gameplay adjustments

Aim Assist While stunned on controller, aim assist will now scale appropriately and will not cause unintended increase of aim assist strength

Armor Plating Armor Plates will now prioritize refilling 1 full plate of armor before filling partially damaged plates

Ascenders Players can now exit an Ascender with the Jump Button Added a prompt to exit an Ascender while Ascending

Gas Mask Gas Masks will no longer be auto-equipped when aiming down sights Whilst the Gas Mask will still deplete in ADS, the animation will no longer interrupt and will wait for the player to go back to hip-fire before equipping Players will take damage as normal while they are in ADS without their Gas Mask equipped.

Gasoline Canister Will no longer detonate when hit by a Stun grenade Can now be thrown through glass windows Players are less likely to accidentally pick them up Kill damage zone is reduced with the addition of fall-off damage

Gulag Footsteps of spectators are less audible. Further improvements will be made here into the season.

Mantling & Traversal Increased mantle height for improved vertical navigation and traversal Various map improvements to aid traversal and player leading. Various improvements to visuals and texture streaming when traversing on consoles.

Parachutes Are now the same speed going forwards as it was going sideways. Can now be pulled at a lower vertical height. Can now be pulled sooner after exiting the infil plane. Can now be cut when closer to the ground.



Vehicle adjustments

General Reduced or in some instances removed collisions on various world assets to improve ground vehicle traversal

Fighter Plane Health has been slightly reduced Weapon damage has been reduced Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target skydiving Players Collision has been adjusted to alleviate instant death in some circumstances

Anti-Aircraft Gun Flak damage range increased All heat is cleared once the overheat has cooled down Heat dissipation rate has been increased

Squad Transport Improved handling, speed, and off-road performance

Utility Truck Improved speed, handling, and able to climb steeper inclines



UI/UX

Updates to the “Play” tab have made it possible for the ‘Rebirth Resurgence’ game mode to now use the squad size drop down box for improved convenience.

The prompt for dropping a single armor plate now says “Drop Single” instead of “Drop Stack”.

The pause screen now displays any running events, this can be clicked through to display a summary of the event.

The moving Tram in the Capital is now shown on the Tac Map for situational awareness.

Show Controls and fading behavior has now been added on to the HUD on all Warzone vehicles. You can disable this in the options menu, this new option is located in Interface > HUD > Always Show Vehicle Controls.

Added Pitch up and Pitch down key binds for the airplane. These new keybinds are located in Keyboard & Mouse > Killstreaks & Vehicles > Airplane Keybinds.

In-match splash screens/messages have been disabled for Spectators.

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed various issues related to console texture streaming.

Fixed various issues causing crashes on across platforms.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent voice chat connectivity.

Fixed an issue causing corrupted graphics across platforms.

Fixed an issue causing some Operator skins to appear invisible at a distance.

Fixed a timing issue where swapping between guns while looting a gun would replace the wrong gun in a players inventory.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the Loadout Drop Event from occurring during the 6th Circle of the Battle Royale game mode. Note: the 2nd Loadout Drop Event has also now been moved into the 5th Circle.

Fixed an issue causing the HUD to show that a Player returned from the Gulag with fists when they actually had a Weapon.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to return from the Gulag with the full Loadout.

Fixed an issue preventing the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Chariot 18” Rapid barrel from properly adjusting Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Sten (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the DP27 (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Welgun’s (VG) GW 02 and GW 03 iron sights from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue preventing Sawtooth (VG) Camos from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.

Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.

Fixed an issue where the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Cooper 21” Scythe Barrel was incorrectly increasing damage to the head and decreasing damage to the body.

Fixed an issue that corrects the orientation of the Combat Shield when it spawns out of a loot chest.

Fixed an issue causing Weapon Loot Cards to display an incorrect number of attachments for some Vanguard weapons.

Fixed multiple issues where it would show social contacts playing the wrong title.

Fixed an issue where invert mouse look for keyboard and mouse on console did not work.

Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Framerate Target was not displaying the appropriate value.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Players experiencing on keyboard and mouse after making a purchase at a Buy Station.

Weapon adjustments

A tip for parsing the following changes: An attribute can increase and be detrimental, or decrease and be beneficial. While considering the below changes, it is recommended to focus on the “down from” or “up from” language.

“Down from” will always indicate a negative effect, while “up from” will always be positive.

All Vanguard Weapons have had their Ballistics behavior adjusted to more closely match MW and BOCW Weapons.

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) ADS Speed decreased to 0.26, down from 0.255

C58 (BOCW) Recoil Deviation increased Recoil Magnitude increased

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) ADS Speed decreased to 0.265, down from 0.26



Handgun

Klauser (VG) Bullet Velocity increased to 390, up from 353

Machine Pistol (VG) Mid Damage increased to 16, up from 15

Top Break (VG) Bullet Velocity increased to 399, up from 360 Max Damage Range increased to 925, up from 800 Mid Damage increased to 34, up from 30 Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24



Light Machine Gun

DP27 (VG) Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to one, down from 1.1

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to one, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to one, down from 1.1 Right Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to one, down from 1.1



Marksman Rifle

M1 Garand (VG) Recoil behavior adjusted



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) ADS Speed increased to 0.517, down from 0.5 ADS Movement Speed increased by 27.1 percent Gun Bob decreased Movement Speed increased by 3.7 percent Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) ADS Speed increased to 0.66, up from 0.7

Kar98k (VG) ADS Speed decreased to 0.455, down from 0.29



“There are two parts which comprise the Stats of the Kar98k (VG): the Weapon and the Base Optic. In the case of the Kar98k (VG), much of its ADS Speed stats were coming from its Optics. We have decided to take that ADS Speed and spread it out more evenly amongst its Attachments. The end result is a more consistent range of ADS Speeds that will not vary as wildly depending on the Optic alone. When considering the changes made to Optics and other Attachments, this results in a net increase to the Kar98k’s (VG) ADS Speeds. See the Optics section for additional details.”

Type 99 (VG) ADS Speed increased to 0.48, up from 0.58 Gun Bob decreased



Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 422, down from 473 Mid Damage Range decreased to 600, down from 612

Type 100 (VG) Gun Kick adjusted

Welgun (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 525, down from 581 Mid Damage Range decreased to 734, down from 778



Attachments

General

Cleared up Pro, Con, and Stat Bar inconsistencies for most Vanguard Attachments.

Ammunition

Incendiary (VG) Base Burn Damage decreased to six, down from nine No longer decreases Damage Range by five percent Now decreases Damage by 10 percent (three percent for Sniper Rifles)



“Trading damage now for damage later will have many Players still equipped with Incendiary wondering why they lost an even, or slightly advantaged fight. For now, Incendiary will provide a niche use on specific Weapons where shots are intermittently hit, or fire is unreturned. Players with above average aim will want to find a new type of Ammunition to lock and load.”

Lengthened (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 10 percent, down from 30 percent



“As a result of Lengthened’s monopoly over Bullet Velocity on Vanguard (VG) Attachments, build diversity and Weapon viability has taken a hit. By shifting this Bullet Velocity into a wider variety of Attachments, we are aiming to provide more viable builds and meaningful choice within this category.

Lengthened aside, we have further changes coming to increase diversity in the Ammunition category. These changes will ensure the category fulfills more of a playstyle supplemental role for builds rather than a necessary enabler.

As a whole, Vanguard Weapons have been lacking in Bullet Velocity when compared to the competition. We felt it was necessary to provide more Bullet Velocity to VG Weapons so they could compete more consistently in long-range engagements. To remedy this, we have added Bullet Velocity to most VG Barrels.”

Barrels

3-Line Rifle (VG) 270mm Voz Carbine ADS Speed increased by seven percent, up from five percent Bullet Velocity decreased by 10 percent, up from 20 percent 500mm MN Custom ADS Speed decreased by eight percent, down from five percent Movement Speed decreased by 2.5 percent, down from two percent Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by three percent Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by five percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20 percent Empress 514mm F01 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 17 percent Empress 700mm TN02 Now decreases ADS Speed by 10 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by two percent Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by seven percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Kovalevskaya 700mm Now decreases Horizontal Recoil Control by 10 percent Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 10 percent Now increases ADS Speed by four percent Now increases Muzzle Velocity by 15 percent Now increases Neck Damage by 10 percent Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by three percent Now decreases Movement Speed by three percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 35 percent

AS44 (VG) Kovalevskaya 615mm ADS Movement Speed decreased by two percent, up from eight percent ADS Speed decreased by 12 percent, up from 20 percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.6 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent ZAC 650mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Krausnick 620mm Precision Initial Recoil Control increased by 40 percent, down from 80 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent VDD 760mm 05B ADS Movement Speed decreased by two percent, up from 6.5 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 12 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by two percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Botti 270mm CXIII-P Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Imeritto 180mm 02BI Muzzle Velocity decreased by eight percent, up from 10 percent

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) CGC 27” 2B ADS Movement Speed decreased by two percent, up from eight percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 12 percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent CGC 30” XL ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from 12 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from eight percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45 percent Cooper 21” Scythe Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Empress 620mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent

Cooper Carbine (VG) 14” Gracey Rapid Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 40 percent, down from 36 percent Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 11 percent, down from 5.9 percent 18” Ragdoll G45 Bullet Velocity increased by 30 percent, down from 40 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 10 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.3 percent 22” Cooper Custom Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by two percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 12 percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by two percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent

DP27 (VG) Kovalevskaya 604mm Damage Range increased by 50 percent, down from 60 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now decreases Movement Speed by one percent Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by five percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by two percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 12 percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Klauser 560mm Rapid Damage Range decreased by 25 percent, up from 30 percent Klauser 610mm Light Damage Range decreased by eight percent, up from 10 percent Muzzle Velocity decreased by 12 percent, up from 20 percent Klauser 710mm 02B ADS Speed decreased by 12 percent, down from 10 percent ADS Spread (bloom) decreased by 30 percent, up from 25 percent Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by two percent Now decreases Movement Speed by two percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent

G43 (VG) ZP 770mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) 420mm Empress Now decreases ADS Speed by 10 percent Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by three percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10 percent 440mm Anastasia Custom ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from 12 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from eight percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20 percent

Kar98k (VG) VDD 660mm 05HE Movement Speed decreased by five percent, down from four percent Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by five percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50 percent VDD RE02K ADS Speed decreased by seven percent, up from eight percent Bullet Velocity increased by 30 percent, down from 40 percent

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B Sustained Recoil decreased by 25 percent, up from 30 percent Queen’s 615mm Crown Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Queen’s 705mm Royal ADS Speed decreased by 12 percent, down from 10 percent Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by two percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent Queen’s 775m Scepter ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from 12 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from eight percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45 percent

M1 Garand (VG) Chariot 26” Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Recoil behavior adjusted CGC Ironsides ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from 12 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from eight percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50 percent

MG42 (VG) VDD 680mm 31M Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2.5 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 12 percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz ADS Speed decreased by 18 percent, down from 16 percent Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 35 percent, down from 40 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 35 percent, down from 40 percent

Owen Gun (VG) Hockenson 305mm Precision Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 1.7 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by five percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent

PPSh-41 (VG) ZAC 300mm Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10 percent

RATT (VG) Empress 129mm B03TT Max Damage increased to 32, up from 30 Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24

Sten (VG) Hockenson 348mm B13S Neck Damage Multiplier increased to one, up from 0.95 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent SA 65mm Rapid Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 30 percent, up from 35 percent

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by two percent Now decreases ADS Speed by 12 percent Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20 percent

SVT-40 (VG) Kovalevskaya 800mm B03 ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from 12 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from eight percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50 percent ZAC 730mm Precision ADS Speed decreased by seven percent, up from 10 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent

Top Break (VG) Wilkie W-7 Now increases Bullet Velocity by six percent Now increases Neck Damage by 10 percent

Type 100 (VG) Shiraishi 374mm ADS Speed decreased by 16 percent, up from 20 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 38 percent, down from 40 percent Shiraishi Precision Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.05, up from 0.95 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20 percent Now decreases ADS Speed by six percent

Type 99 (VG) Shiraishi 712mm Sniper ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from 12 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from eight percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 percent

Welgun (VG) 120mm Gawain Short Now decreases Bullet Velocity by 3.8 percent Now decreases Damage Range by six percent Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by four percent Fire Rate increased by 9.3 percent, down from 12.5 percent 320mm SA Shrouded ADS Movement Speed decreased by six percent, up from seven percent ADS Speed decreased by 18 percent, up from 20 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, up from six percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 percent



Magazine

3-Line Rifle (VG) .30-06 20 Round Mags Bullet Velocity decreased by 10 percent, up from 20 percent

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Bullet Velocity decreased by 22 percent, up from 30 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29 percent, down from 30 percent

Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 30 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 1.5 percent, up from three percent 9mm 60 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 28.5 percent, up from 28 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 26 percent, down from 28 percent

DP27 (VG) .30-06 81 Round Pans ADS Movement Speed decreased by seven percent, down from 6.6 percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, down from 2.5 percent

Einhorn Revolving (VG) 16 Gauge 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to five, up from three

M1 Garand (VG) 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 29 percent, down from 30 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29 percent, down from 30 percent

Machine Pistol (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 27 percent, up from 24.8 percent Movement Speed decreased by one percent, up from 1.5 percent

MG42 (VG) 13mm Anti-Materiel 125 Round Drums ADS Speed decreased by five percent, down from four percent Movement Speed decreased by three percent, down from two percent 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums Vertical Recoil Control increased by 15 percent, down from 20 percent

RATT (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 12, up from nine 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 14, up from nine The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch. 9mm 16 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by nine percent, down from six percent Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 13 Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 0.5 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.2 percent 9mm 20 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 12 percent, down from 8 percent Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 18 Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by one percent Now decreases Movement Speed by two percent

SVT-40 (VG) .303 British 15 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 32 percent, down from 35 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 32 percent, down from 35 percent Now decreases Movement Speed by one percent 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags ADS Speed increased by two percent, down from four percent Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15 Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5 percent 7.62x54mmR 15 Round Fast Mags ADS Speed decreased by one percent, up from three percent Magazine Capacity increased to 15, up from 10 7.62x54mmR 20 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15 Now decreases Movement Speed by two percent

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Fire Rate increased by 17.8 percent, down from 20 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22 percent, down from 25 percent

Type 100 (VG) .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by two percent, up from four percent ADS Speed decreased by nine percent, up from 12 percent 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums Movement Speed decreased by three percent, down from one percent

Type 99 (VG) 6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to five, up from three The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch. Now decreases ADS Speed by two percent 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by two percent, up from four percent Bullet Velocity increased by 10 percent, down from 20 percent

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Fast Mags ADS Speed increased by 6.3 percent, up from 5.5 percent 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags ADS Speed increased by four percent, up from three percent

Welgun (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 22 percent, down from 25 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22 percent, down from 25 percent 9mm 64 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 2.5 percent, down from two percent



Muzzles

Mercury Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by five percent, up from 1.34 percent No longer increases Vertical Recoil Control by 4.77 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10 percent

MX Silencer ADS Speed decreased by five percent, down from four percent Horizontal Recoil Control increased by three percent, down from 3.62 percent Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by five percent, up from zero percent

Top Break (VG) T1 Flash Hider Horizontal Recoil Control increased by two percent, up from 1.1 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased by five percent, up from 4.8 percent



Optics

Kar98k (VG) Medium Telescopic Sight ADS Speed decreased by seven percent, up from 41 percent Aiming Stability increased Gun Bob decreased

Type 99 (VG) Type 99 Mod. 2 7x Telescopic ADS Speed decreased by seven percent, up from 10 percent



The following Vanguard Optics have had adjustments to their appearance and/or behavior. This potentially includes changes to ADS Speed, ADS Position (closeness to Optic), and Magnification Level.

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1913 Variable 4-8x

G16 2.5x

k98 Scout 10x Telescopic

M19 4.0x Flip

M38 Mod. 2 7.0x Telescopic

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38 5.0x Telescopic

Mk. 12 Night Vision

Saturn 1.35x Lens

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Type 97 5x Telescopic

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

ZC2 1.35x Lens

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF41 7.0x Telescopic

Rear Grips

Grooved Grip Horizontal Recoil Control increased by eight percent, down from 9.3 percent

Polymer Grip Sustained Accuracy increased by four percent, down from five percent

Type 99 (VG) Fabric Grip ADS Speed increased by four percent, up from three percent

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Fabric Grip ADS Speed increased by five percent, up from four percent



Stocks

3-Line Rifle (VG) Empress Marksman Movement Speed decreased by 2.6 percent, up from four percent

MG42 (VG) VDD 64M ADS Speed decreased by 11 percent, down from 10 percent Gun Kick increased slightly Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 10 percent, down from 12 percent Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 10 percent, down from 12 percent

Owen Gun (VG) Gawain H4 Folding ADS Speed decreased by 6.7 percent, up from 7.5 percent Movement Speed decreased by four percent, up from six percent Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by eight percent, up from 10 percent Removed Stock Gun Kick increased slightly

Type 99 (VG) Removed Stock ADS Speed increased by five percent, up from four percent



Underbarrels