Two big changes are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone with a new update that was deployed today—and they should make many players quite happy.

Raven Software announced that starting in-game on March 3, player health in Vanguard Royale mode will be increased from 100 to 150. UAVs are also being added back into the game at Buy Stations, now priced at $9,000, up from $6,000.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Includes insight on the upcoming Vanguard Royale changes, Bug Fixes, and a Weapon adjustment for the XM4 (BOCW)!



The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Mar 2): https://t.co/jL7RTPlDF5 pic.twitter.com/CsCIMmrbpI — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 2, 2022

“We agree with the feedback that the Time-to-Kill (TTK) has crept beyond the sweet spot and hope that this adjustment will improve player experience and sentiment,” Raven said. “This change comes parallel to additional weapon balancing that remains a key focus for the team.”

UAVs were previously removed from Buy Stations in Vanguard Royale and could only be found as rewards for contracts or ground loot. It was a big complaint for many players looking to hunt kills on Caldera.

“We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game,” Raven said. “We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable.”

The full list of the patch notes for the update can be found below.

Modes

Vanguard Royale adjustments – coming March 3

Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100 Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250



UAVs are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000

“Our goal with both of these changes is to deliver a more balanced, fair and engaging experience. We will continue to monitor the impact of these changes and make additional updates where required.”

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck while proning underneath certain environmental elements such as stairs.

Fixed an issue with elements at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching.

Fixed an issue causing the Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin to appear headless.

Fixed an issue causing the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) VDD 189mm Short Barrel to incorrectly affect Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue causing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal Barrel to bypass its intended Damage Falloff.

Fixed an issue causing optics on the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint to appear opaque.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to penetrate Riot Shields.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to be applied to certain Melee Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing Nebula V Rounds to lack a visual effect when used with various Launchers.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear for the Whitley (VG) Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Party tab of the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing certain restricted Operators to be usable in Vanguard Royale modes.

Fixed an issue causing the Bomber Plane ADS UI to remain stuck on the Player screen when landing the plane while holding ADS.

Weapons