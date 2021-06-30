A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is going live soon with changes to the C58, FARA 83, Nail Gun, and multiple weapon attachments.

Raven Software announced the changes on Twitter, adding them to the season four patch notes in a fix that will go live today, June 30. Several changes are being made in the update and could have an immediate effect on the game.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live soon!



Includes balance changes to several Weapons and Attachments.



The Season Four patch notes have been amended (see June 30th): https://t.co/lL99ezzTtw pic.twitter.com/AQ1rKGE3bG — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 30, 2021

The main changes are that the C58 and FARA 83 have had their recoil slightly increased, while the Nail Gun’s maximum damage range has been decreased by 39 percent.

“The Nail Gun is and was meant to be a lethal, highly-mobile, short-range dominator,” Raven said. “However, its Maximum Damage range far exceeded the lethal range of Shotguns, which it is intended to contest.”

Several barrels have been changed in the notes as well, aimed at adding more recoil to make guns feel more rewarding to use, learn, and eventually master.

“We felt with the magnitude by which recoil was being reduced, there was hardly any room left to master the control of these weapons,” Raven said. “We want weapons to reward you for learning their reload timings, recoil patterns, and bullets to kill. Your proficiency with a weapon should be a journey that is worked toward with an equivalent payoff. When we make weapons too effective and too easy to control, there is no journey of mastery and we can become disinterested with these weapons much quicker—which we feel can be a disservice.”

The full list of today’s changes can be found below.

Weapons

Assault rifles

C58 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly

FARA 83 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly



Submachine guns

Nail Gun (BOCW) Maximum Damage range decreased by 39%



Attachments