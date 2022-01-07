A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone just went live ahead of the weekend and it contains a big nerf to a problematic weapon attachment in Caldera.

Players have been running wild with the akimbo Double Barrel shotgun and Raven Software was aware of it. The Akimbo perk has received a heavy nerf, with big decreases to its damage multiplier and move speed, but with increases to its damage range multiplier and hip spread.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is live!



Double Barrel (VG) adjustment & Plunder Overtime threshold has been increased.



“The Akimbo Double Barrel (VG) was able to consistently achieve lethality at extreme ranges,” Raven said. “While we agree that shotguns should be the most lethal option within close quarters, once that range begins to encroach on submachine gun territory, we must intervene.”

Raven also confirmed that nerfs are coming for both the Bren and MP-40, two current mainstay meta weapons, “with the intent of closing the gap between these two Weapons and their competitors.”

“In addition, we will be toning down what is often referred to as ‘Visual Recoil’ on Vanguard assault rifles,” Raven said. “We feel this will help promote a healthier, more diverse pool of mid to long-range weapons.”

The full list of patch notes for Jan. 7’s update can be seen below.

Gameplay

Cash threshold to enable Overtime in the Plunder mode has been increased to $2,000,000, up from $1,000,000.

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Attachments

Attachment adjustments

Barrel

Double Barrel (VG) Sawed-Off Move speed decreased to 1.03, down from 1.04



Perk