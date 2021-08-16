A new update is live for Call of Duty: Warzone, containing bug fixes and a balance pass to multiple weapons in the game.

Overall, it’s a minor update, but Raven Software also said it’s looking at updating weapons even further. Generally, the weapon meta in Warzone is pretty solid right now, but there’s still work to be done to iron out fixes for some of the more powerful guns.

🛠️A #Warzone update is now live!



Includes Bug Fixes and a balance pass to various Weapons.



The Season Five patch notes have been amended (see August 16th): https://t.co/9vjUyoXnO9 pic.twitter.com/jnAj4d4yKw — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 16, 2021

“We are generally pleased with the state of balance and we do not think anything needs to be immediately addressed,” Raven said. “However, we do feel there are some outliers in the assault rifle category that have been top tier long enough that it is now appropriate to reduce their power level to give other weapons some time in the spotlight. Those changes will be coming very soon.”

The weapons that saw changes include the AS VAL, Fennec, Modern Warfare MP5, OTs 9, and various pistols, such as the AMP 63 and Sykov. None of the changes are too groundbreaking, but a previous balance pass for weapons left some guns behind. And now, Raven is trying to even things out.

The full list of patch notes can be found below:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue allowing multiple Squads to enter the same Red Door. This addresses other related issues such as dying to Gas in the Red Door hallway.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass Tiers were not unlocked correctly when the Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle were received as a gift.

Fixed an issue with the PPSh-41 (BOCW) where the KGB Eliminator and GRU Suppressor Attachment icons were appearing as white boxes.

Weapons

Assault rifles

AS VAL (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 27



Submachine guns

Fennec (MW) Bullet Velocity increased by 13.4%



Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31 Maximum Damage Range decreased by 5.4% Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1



OTs 9 (BOCW) ADS Weapon Sway decreased



Handguns