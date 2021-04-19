A new Call of Duty: Warzone update just went live on all platforms and it has some nerfs for specific attachments for the game’s newest weapon.

The Sykov pistol, which can be dual-wielded with 80-round magazines, has seen some significant changes to the especially egregious attachments that have been causing mayhem in Verdansk since last week.

The Sorokin 140mm Auto attachment has had its hip spread increased, the Akimbo attachment had its movement speed reduced by five percent, and the 80-round drum had its movement speed reduced by five percent and its ADS movement speed reduced by seven percent.

Additionally, and probably most importantly, when equipping both the Sorokin 140mm Auto and 80 round drum, the gun's damage is reduced by a whopping 25 percent.

Other notes in the patch include a bug fix for the Modern Warfare sniper scope and variable zoom scope not showing sniper glint and the RC-XD being removed from buy stations.

The update's full list of patch notes can be found below:

General

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios - The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

Blueprints

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

Attachments