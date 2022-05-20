Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly feature Pro perks, enemy interrogations, Tarkov-like inventory system

A new report regarding the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has revealed a slew of new features coming to the game that were not in the original.

Prolific leaker and reporter Tom Henderson is at it again, reporting on more information about the upcoming battle royale game from reliable unnamed sources. This set of details includes a number of gameplay elements that are not yet known.

Here are some new details on some new features coming to Warzone 2!



My report via @XputerE https://t.co/GPEwcqvyuz — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 20, 2022

Warzone 2 will feature an interrogation system where players can approach downed enemies and, using a prompt, interrogate them to reveal their teammates’ locations, according to Henderson. Henderson says the feature is in its early stages “with the current animation just being some form of Stim Shot.”

Pro perks will also be making a return to Call of Duty, according to the report. Pro perks are expanded or better versions of an existing perk and will be found in Warzone 2 by looting Strongholds. Older CoD titles like 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 featured Pro perks.

The “bag” inventory system in Warzone 2 will function something like Escape from Tarkov’s, according to Henderson.

“Sources have said that the bag system is in early development, and things are still very fluid with how the system might be for the final game,” the report reads. “Essentially, it’s very similar to Escape from Tarkov, where players can add ammo, killstreaks, and weapons to their bag. Different bag tiers allow you to you have more storage space.”

The way armor works is also changing in Warzone 2, Henderson said, with armor vests being “a hybrid of the armor system between Blackout and Warzone.” Players will have to find a tiered armor vest to equip plates, he said.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled to release sometime later this year, with Warzone 2 likely following not long after.