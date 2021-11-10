The first of many patches is here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first post-launch update is now live and Sledgehammer Games has launched a dedicated Trello board for the game alongside it.

The update, version 1.005 on PS5, features a number of bug fixes and performance improvements. Fixes include progression problems for the 1911 pistol, pistol challenges for camos in Zombies, and Combat Shields will now protect players’ backs when stowed.

Players can expect general performance improvements, fixes to some spawn bugs, weapon progression bugs, and Combat Shields will now protect when stowed. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 10, 2021

The Trello board lists known issues for everything from multiplayer to Zombies, offering players a glimpse of what Sledgehammer knows is a problem and is working on for the time being. There’s no window of release, however.

Vanguard still has a number of bugs that have not yet been fixed, including spawn issues on Dome, FOV resetting randomly, and the notable glitch in Search and Destroy that notifies the enemy team when the bomb is being defused.

You can check out the Trello board for the full list of bugs that are being tracked and could be fixed in the coming days and weeks. For now, this current update will have to do, but it’s still good to know that the Trello board is here to help keep track of what Sledgehammer is working on.

The full list of patch notes for today’s update can be read in-game and also found below:

Screengrab via Activision