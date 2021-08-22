Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal coming Sept. 7, Champion Hill Alpha for PlayStation this weekend, beta in September

Get ready to try out the new CoD.

The Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend didn’t just play host to some awesome Black Ops Cold War matches this weekend. It also was where fans got their first glimpse of multiplayer in the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard.

During the CDL Finals between Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra on Championship Sunday, Activision dropped an all-new trailer showing off the game’s highly anticipated new multiplayer mode, Champion Hill. A special Alpha that features the mode is coming next weekend and is exclusive to PlayStation. It’s free for all players and pre-loading starts tomorrow.

It’s a two-vs-two or three-vs-three mode for eight teams in a series of head-to-head combat, and it’s played across four different maps each time. The last team standing wins. It sounds pretty unique to the series, so it will definitely be worth checking out.

Activision also confirmed the dates for the beta, which is coming to PlayStation first on Sept. 10 to 13. The following weekend, the beta comes to other platforms on Sept. 16 and 17 for pre-orders on PC and Xbox. The beta will be open to everyone on Sept. 18 to 20.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Activision announced that Vanguard will launch with a whopping 20 multiplayer maps. There will be 16 traditional multiplayer maps and four maps for the all-new Champion Hill mode.

Image via Activision

Vanguard will release on Nov. 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.